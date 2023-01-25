Airport cracks down on police following Chinese influencer’s video

Jiraporn Wongtala, director of the security division of the airport, issued the circular on Monday, addressing it to the headquarters of Samut Prakarn Provincial Police, Tourist Police Division 1, Immigration Police Division 1, the Suvarnabhumi Customs Office and the Samut Prakan Excise Office 2.

The five agencies must instruct their personnel to strictly wear uniforms and carry ID cards openly when they enter the airport, Jiraporn said in the notice.

The airport has to seek cooperation from the five agencies to remind their personnel of the airport’s security regulations after the video clip of a Chinese influencer went viral, Jiraporn said.