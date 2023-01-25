Airport cracks down on police following Chinese influencer’s video
Suvarnabhumi International Airport has sent a notice to police, customs and excise agencies to ensure their personnel comply with security measures following a viral clip of police providing fast-track entry services for a Chinese tourist.
Jiraporn Wongtala, director of the security division of the airport, issued the circular on Monday, addressing it to the headquarters of Samut Prakarn Provincial Police, Tourist Police Division 1, Immigration Police Division 1, the Suvarnabhumi Customs Office and the Samut Prakan Excise Office 2.
The five agencies must instruct their personnel to strictly wear uniforms and carry ID cards openly when they enter the airport, Jiraporn said in the notice.
The airport has to seek cooperation from the five agencies to remind their personnel of the airport’s security regulations after the video clip of a Chinese influencer went viral, Jiraporn said.
Airport security reviewed the video clip and concluded that the Chinese influencer was received by persons dressed like police after she exited her plane. She received fast-track clearance through immigration and was led by a siren-blaring motorcycle from the airport to her hotel in Pattaya.
The clip shows that security measures at the airport were compromised, Jiraporn said, referring specifically to entry and departure regulations.
Two tourist policemen and a traffic policeman are now under investigation over the incident.
The airport’s security division concluded that the incident will damage confidence in security at the airport, as well as the country, Jiraporn said.
Consequently, the five agencies must ensure that their personnel strictly comply with all security measures at the airport, he said.
Officers who arrive in plainclothes without ID badges clearly displayed will be permanently banned from entering the airport, the notice says.
