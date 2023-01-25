Health department warns restaurants to strictly follow regulations on cannabis
The Department of Health inspected restaurants in Bangkok's Taling Chan district on Wednesday to ensure that operators are strictly following regulations on selling of foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive.
The department's director-general, Dr Attapol Kaewsamrit, said all restaurant operators who sell foods and/or beverages with cannabis as an additive must clearly set up signboards with clear messages about the content.
Citing the Public Health Ministry's announcement, he said operators must also show all available menus of foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive, and provide safety recommendations to consumers:
■ Children aged below 20 years, pregnant women and nursing mothers should refrain from consuming foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive.
■ People who develop symptoms should stop consuming foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive and see the doctor.
■ People who are allergic to cannabis should refrain from consuming foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive.
■ People should avoid driving or working with machines, as cannabis could cause drowsiness.
"Restaurant operators who violate the guidelines could face up to 50,000 baht fine," Attapol said, adding local agencies had been instructed to ensure that restaurant operators strictly adhere to the guidelines.
He said restaurant operators must also request permission on setting up restaurants with local agencies, otherwise they could face up to six years imprisonment or up to 50,000 baht fine.
"Many restaurants have removed menus with cannabis as additive for the safety of consumers," he said.
He added that the Department of Health would hold training sessions to create awareness among entrepreneurs and consumers on how to use cannabis and hemp appropriately.
Related stories:
Second reading of cannabis bill stalled as large numbers of MPs skip meeting
New handbook on marijuana consumption for tourists in Thailand
20 more Kana Pure cannabis outlets to be opened in Thailand next year