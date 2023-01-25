Health department warns restaurants to strictly follow regulations on cannabis

■ Children aged below 20 years, pregnant women and nursing mothers should refrain from consuming foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive.

■ People who develop symptoms should stop consuming foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive and see the doctor.

■ People who are allergic to cannabis should refrain from consuming foods and/or beverages with cannabis as additive.

■ People should avoid driving or working with machines, as cannabis could cause drowsiness.