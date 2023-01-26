Cops nab final suspect in snake-show arson linked to triads

Surachai Thongkhlip, 42, was nabbed in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Bangkok’s Dusit district on Wednesday. A Phuket court issued a warrant for his arrest in October on suspicion of attempted murder and arson.

On the night of April 23, 2022, three men snuck into a snake-show tourist attraction in Phuket’s Muang district and set fire to the building. They also tied up a security guard and beat him severely, leading to injuries that left him permanently disabled.

Police said the first two suspects arrested confessed to receiving orders from Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant to burn down the place as it belonged to his business rival. Chaiyanat is currently being investigated on suspicion of running a triad crime network in Thailand.

Phuket police summoned Chaiyanat and his wife for questioning but have not charged the couple in connection with the arson and beating.

Surachai has denied charges stemming from the incident.