Beach disputes between resorts and residents ‘being resolved’

Narin said the disputes would be resolved by examining Nor Sor 3 and Sor Kor 1 title deeds. The first refers to land that has yet to be officially measured by the Department of Land but can be upgraded to a more secure title. Sor Kor 1 titles give their holders the right to use, but not own, land.

Narin also provided an update on cases in which businesspeople have been accused of encroaching on Tarutao National Park, which includes Koh Lipe.

His department has taken legal action in 44 cases of alleged encroachment since 2014, he said. Twenty-two of the cases have been concluded and the department’s legal unit will ensure that all buildings and structures erected inside the national park will be removed in line with court orders, Narin said.