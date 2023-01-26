Beach disputes between resorts and residents ‘being resolved’
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is working with local agencies in Satun province to resolve land disputes between local residents and resort owners on Koh Lipe in the Andaman Sea.
Narin Prathuanchai, the department’s spokesman, said on Wednesday that he had visited the island on Sunday to discuss land disputes between local residents and resort owners with relevant authorities.
Most of the land was occupied by resort owners, but some areas were occupied by local residents, he said, citing figures from the Department of Land.
Narin said the disputes would be resolved by examining Nor Sor 3 and Sor Kor 1 title deeds. The first refers to land that has yet to be officially measured by the Department of Land but can be upgraded to a more secure title. Sor Kor 1 titles give their holders the right to use, but not own, land.
Narin also provided an update on cases in which businesspeople have been accused of encroaching on Tarutao National Park, which includes Koh Lipe.
His department has taken legal action in 44 cases of alleged encroachment since 2014, he said. Twenty-two of the cases have been concluded and the department’s legal unit will ensure that all buildings and structures erected inside the national park will be removed in line with court orders, Narin said.
He also said his department will submit information to the Department of Special Investigations to revoke Nor Sor 3 and Sor Kor 1 title deeds that were wrongfully issued.
"The department has asked the chief of Koh Lipe Police Station to survey all hotels on the island to ensure their business abide by the law," he added.
Related stories:
Lipe’s Sea Gypsy pupils battle workers to protect their passage to school
Officials find hidden pathway linking Satun province to Malaysia