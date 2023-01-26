Broken sewage cover near Ancient City replaced after tourist injured
A broken concrete drainage cover near the Ancient City in Samut Prakan has been replaced after a tourist was injured when his leg fell into the sewer beneath it, a local official said.
Workers from the Department of Highways replaced the sewer cover outside the tourist attraction on Thursday, the official said.
Supachok Meeampol, deputy director of the department’s Office 13 in Samut Prakan, said on Thursday that the agency sent workers to the scene immediately after it learned about the incident.
Repairs were also made to other damaged drainage covers and parts of the pavement outside the Ancient City, Supachok said.
The drainage cover was damaged by overuse, the official said. “We may have failed on maintenance because we have many long roads [under our responsibility]. This is an area that needs improvement,” he explained.
He also apologised to the tourist who was injured.
According to witnesses, the tourist – who appeared to be a Chinese man in his 50s – injured his left leg after falling into the hole that cracked open after he stepped onto the dilapidated drainage cover.