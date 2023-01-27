Thai police hit back over ‘drunk’ Taiwanese actress’s extortion claim

Metropolitan Police Bureau's deputy commissioner Maj-Gen Samroeng Suanthong said he had discussed the incident with the six policemen involved at Huai Khwang Police Station.

He said the officers admitted they had challenged the Taiwanese actress’s group over their passports but insisted they had not taken cash from them. The checkpoint was part of routine traffic safety operations over New Year, he added.

Samroeng said the six policemen had difficulty communicating with the Taiwanese tourists and were forced to use English and hand gestures as the group spoke only Chinese.

"The actress appeared drunk and did not have a passport," he said, adding that the police officers eventually decided to release the group as they were not considered dangerous.

Samroeng said the officers also warned the actress that her electronic cigarette was illegal in Thailand, but did not fine her.

He said it would now be difficult to summon the Taiwanese actress to give her side of the story, but said police are still seeking clues from CCTV camera footage.

He also confirmed that the incident had damaged the reputation of the police but declined to say whether it had eroded confidence in Thai tourism.

Tourism operators say repeated scandals involving the Thai police have damaged the country’s reputation abroad.