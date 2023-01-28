Can Bangkok grow into a plural society offering space for one and all?
Turning Bangkok into a metropolis that has space for a diverse people and communities was high on the agenda at a recent discussion at Siam Society.
The event, held on Saturday under the concept of “Inclusivity and Soft Power in Thai Society”, was organised by Inspire Media jointly with Mahidol University’s Research Institute for Language and Culture of Asia and Pleiades Bangkok. The discussion is part of the “Some One” documentary, which is currently being broadcast every weekend at 9.30am on MCOT HD30 channel.
The documentary’s aim is to explain the concept of a plural society and how it can flourish in Bangkok.
According to Norwegian anthropologist Fredrik Barth, a plural society is one that combines ethnic contrasts with economic interdependence.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been organising activities like concerts and film screenings in the capital’s parks as well as art exhibitions in a bid to highlight the capital’s creative side.
“But most activities and events in Bangkok only cater to middle-income earners. What about local communities? Do they really participate and benefit from these events?” asked Narumol Nirathron, a Thammasat University lecturer.
People want a modern city, but it is important to define what “modern” means, she said.
Dr Charnvit Kasetsiri, a Thai historian and former Thammasat dean, said Bangkok has always been a plural society with soft power that is widely spanning.
He added that Bangkok is a melting pot of diversity, with glittering temples signifying its spiritual wealth during the day and sparkling nightlife once the sun sets.
“We have many advantages compared to other Asean countries, but everything needs improvement,” he said. “We can start with putting all the electric cables underground and stop cutting trees. Look at Orchard Road [in Singapore].”
Adulaya “Kim” Hoontrakul, director of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BAAC), added that Bangkok should have more art districts to support different communities.
“Bangkok has many multi-functional spaces, but no specific space for a specific purpose,” she said.
Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon added: “We have urban planners, but no urban economists. We need someone who understands the economy and people.”
Sanon said the administration also needs to look into policy planning for nightlife in Bangkok, ensuring the streets and the workforce are safe. The capital was recently ranked 170th among 416 cities across the world for safety.
“Bangkok has vibrant, financially booming after-midnight economies like Yaowarat [Chinatown] and daytime economies like Phahurat [India town],” said Surain Thapangkul, director at Chunchon Luenrit Uenrit.
Dr Kannika Suteerattanapirom, an archaeology lecturer at Silpakorn University, said everything from the past was “fused and folded into today’s Bangkok”.
The “Some One” documentary has been split into 45 episodes of 25 minutes each and they are all subtitled in English.