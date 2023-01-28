Can Bangkok grow into a plural society offering space for one and all?

The documentary’s aim is to explain the concept of a plural society and how it can flourish in Bangkok.

According to Norwegian anthropologist Fredrik Barth, a plural society is one that combines ethnic contrasts with economic interdependence.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been organising activities like concerts and film screenings in the capital’s parks as well as art exhibitions in a bid to highlight the capital’s creative side.

“But most activities and events in Bangkok only cater to middle-income earners. What about local communities? Do they really participate and benefit from these events?” asked Narumol Nirathron, a Thammasat University lecturer.

People want a modern city, but it is important to define what "modern" means, she said.






