Bidding for ‘super premium’ license plates opens Saturday morning
The Land Transport Department will auction 130 license plates with special numbers for cars on Saturday with the prices for the “super premium” batch starting at 1.5 million baht each, it said on Wednesday.
The auction – the fourth one held by the department – will begin at 10am in the convention hall on the seventh floor of the department’s Building 6.
The 130 special license plates will be issued for private vehicles with no more than seven seats.
The license plates will be divided into four groups.:
- Super premium: Plates with four eights or nines (8888, 9999) preceded by different Thai characters. Their starting price is 1.5 million baht.
- Premium: Plates with four identical digits from one to seven (1111 to 7777). Their starting price is 1 million baht.
- Gold: Plates with two identical digits (11-99), three identical digits (111-999), or so-called “twin” eight and nines (8899, 9988, 8998, 8989, 9898, 9889). Their starting price is 800,000 baht.
- Silver: Plates with a rounded thousand (1000-9000), sequential numbers (123-789, 1234-6789) and twin numbers (1122, 3434, 5665). Their starting price is 500,000 baht.
Auction winners will get frameless plates with embossed numbers printed with special technology. The plates will have a distinct pattern for the background and can be sold or given to the owner of an already registered vehicle.
Numbers that will likely draw intense bidding include “kao” (move forward) 9999, “ngern” (money) 7777, “ruay” (rich) 8899 and “munkong” (security) 789.
The three earlier auctions earned 692.73 million baht for the Road Safety Fund.
During the first auction, the license plate 9999 sold for 18.56 million baht.