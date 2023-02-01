Bidding for ‘super premium’ license plates opens Saturday morning

The auction – the fourth one held by the department – will begin at 10am in the convention hall on the seventh floor of the department’s Building 6.

The 130 special license plates will be issued for private vehicles with no more than seven seats.

The license plates will be divided into four groups.:

- Super premium: Plates with four eights or nines (8888, 9999) preceded by different Thai characters. Their starting price is 1.5 million baht.

- Premium: Plates with four identical digits from one to seven (1111 to 7777). Their starting price is 1 million baht.

- Gold: Plates with two identical digits (11-99), three identical digits (111-999), or so-called “twin” eight and nines (8899, 9988, 8998, 8989, 9898, 9889). Their starting price is 800,000 baht.

- Silver: Plates with a rounded thousand (1000-9000), sequential numbers (123-789, 1234-6789) and twin numbers (1122, 3434, 5665). Their starting price is 500,000 baht.