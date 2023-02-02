Bangkok records third-highest air pollution in world on Thursday

PM2.5, the most dangerous air pollutant, soared above the safe limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) across the capital.

Thirty-eight stations detected “red” danger levels of PM2.5, above 90 µg/m3.

Fine PM2.5 dust particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause premature death from lung and heart conditions, especially among the elderly and those with health complications.

The 10 areas of Bangkok with highest PM2.5 levels on Thursday are: