Survey shows how resorts and hotels can tap into potential of LGBTQIA+ travellers

The advice came from SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank.

The EIC conducted a consumer survey from July 8 to 22 last year on the tastes of LGBTQIA+ communities when they want to take a vacation.

Kamonmarn Jaenglom, a senior analyst of SCB EIC, said on Wednesday that the survey had uncovered several interesting aspects of LGBTQIA+ travellers that could help resort and hotel operators gain more worthy customers if they learn to adapt to this group’s travel lifestyle and demands.

Among other things, LGBTQIA+ tourists love lifestyle, convenience and foods as well as special services that can be customised for them, according to the senior analyst.

Kamonmarn said in his analysis that LGBTQIA+ travellers are “unique” and they have been adding new colour and diversity to the tourism business.

The survey found that more than 30% of LGBTQIA+ respondents make more than five trips a year. Hence, paying attention to this group and understanding its needs could create new business opportunities for the tourism sector in the future, the research said.

The study found that LGBTQIA+ tourists like to travel with friends or with their life partners. The survey found that 32% of communities prefer to travel with friends and 28% with spouses. They like to make short trips of two or three days at a time but they can travel frequently.