Mitr Phol director unveils roadmap to transform Isaan’s economy
An ambitious roadmap to transform Thailand's northeast, or Isaan, from Thailand’s least economically developed region into a prosperous one is gaining greater attention since it was unveiled by Mitr Phol Group director Pichet Durongkaveroj in December.
Pichet’s roadmap aims to maximise the region’s core assets, which include its location, size and population.
Isaan has up to 1.5 million rai of agricultural land and one-third of Thailand’s population, Pichet said, adding that the region accounts for 60% of the agriculture industry and half of the labor force. Isaan generates 1.8 trillion baht in revenue a year, accounting for 10% of the country's GDP, he said, adding that its growth potential was immense.
"With these advantages, I would say that Isaan is very ready to serve the growth of the Asean economy,” Pichet said, noting that Isaan’s potential to drive growth outside of Thailand would be highest in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
Pichet unveiled his roadmap for Isaan at the Isaan BCG Expo 2022 in December. The theme of the largest ever sustainable innovation expo ever held in the region was “Collaboration: Living Together, Growing Together”.
The expo focused on the region's development from 2023 until 2030.
Pichet was clear that Isaan faces many challenges, but the region also had abundant opportunities and the conditions to grow sustainably.
Area-based development via the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model has become a major model for wealth distribution within the region, particularly in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, he said.
The BCG model can be the driving force for business development at the macro level due to its potential to spark innovation and growth in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors, Pichet said. Isaan is also strategically placed to benefit from border trade, he noted.
"All we, the people of Isaan, require right now is concrete action plans, with inclusiveness and the Bio-Circular-Green economic model."
Pichet shared his personal perspective on the issues Isaan residents should consider when developing their own sustainable development strategy.
The first step is to improve human resources. Isaan needs to improve its local educational institutions at all levels, as well as develop some mechanisms to upgrade local labour skills, particularly those in the agricultural sector, Pichet said.
Second, Isaan needs to make the best use of limited resources, whether it's through recycling, upcycling, or using environmentally friendly materials and energy.
Third, Isaan needs to create an integrated water-management system that balances the use of water by households, agriculture, and industries.
Fourth, Isaan requires more digital technology and the knowledge necessary to adapt it to increase productivity and revenue.
Fifth, Isaan residents must use their cultural resources – local wisdom, history, and goods – to increase the value of their community.
Finally, Isaan must develop multi-modal transportation in which roads, ports, railways, and airlines are linked to form an international trade route.
"Creativity, further development, and sustainability will help empower Isaan local wisdom and culture by leveraging technology, creating opportunities, and strengthening academic and business cooperation between the public and private sectors in Thailand and other countries in [the Mekong region]," Pichet said.
Meanwhile, he hopes that his idea will assist Isaan in achieving tangible results and accelerating long-term business development based on the BCG business model.
Moreover, he mentioned some use-cases in which the BCG model can be applied in Isaan, such as food safety, food waste, bio pharmaceuticals, wellness, renewable energy, and traceability standards in agricultural products.
He urged local communities to encourage youth participation and collaboration, and said the people of Isaan should create a clear and concise plan for BCG development and submit it to the government and related agencies.
This will demonstrate Isaan's readiness to be an important part of BCG and receive financial support from the central government.
Isaan BCG Expo 2022 was a collaboration between the Khon Kaen Innovation Centre, Mitr Phol Group, and 50 alliance networks from the public and private sectors. The expo is yet another effort to transform Thailand's least economically developed region into a hub for bringing Thai economics to Asean through the BCG model.