Mitr Phol director unveils roadmap to transform Isaan’s economy

Pichet’s roadmap aims to maximise the region’s core assets, which include its location, size and population.

Isaan has up to 1.5 million rai of agricultural land and one-third of Thailand’s population, Pichet said, adding that the region accounts for 60% of the agriculture industry and half of the labor force. Isaan generates 1.8 trillion baht in revenue a year, accounting for 10% of the country's GDP, he said, adding that its growth potential was immense.

"With these advantages, I would say that Isaan is very ready to serve the growth of the Asean economy,” Pichet said, noting that Isaan’s potential to drive growth outside of Thailand would be highest in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Pichet unveiled his roadmap for Isaan at the Isaan BCG Expo 2022 in December. The theme of the largest ever sustainable innovation expo ever held in the region was “Collaboration: Living Together, Growing Together”.

The expo focused on the region's development from 2023 until 2030.

Pichet was clear that Isaan faces many challenges, but the region also had abundant opportunities and the conditions to grow sustainably.

Area-based development via the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model has become a major model for wealth distribution within the region, particularly in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, he said.

The BCG model can be the driving force for business development at the macro level due to its potential to spark innovation and growth in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors, Pichet said. Isaan is also strategically placed to benefit from border trade, he noted.