Death of Bangkok TV staffer at desk sparks labour abuse probe
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin has ordered a probe into the death of a Thai News Network (TNN) staffer over suspicions his fatal heart attack was caused by overwork.
The 44-year-old collapsed at his desk at the Thai News Network (TNN) building in Bangkok on Monday.
The victim, named only as Sarawut, worked as a senior manager in charge of programme schedules, according to an internal TNN memo. He had reportedly been working a high-pressure shift for many days without a break.
TNN is a subsidiary of telecoms giant True Corporation.
The Labour Protection Department is now investigating whether Sarawut’s employer gave him at least one day off work every week, as stipulated by law.
The department is also checking whether TNN forced him to work overtime against his will.
According to the law, an employee must not work more than 36 hours overtime per week.
Suchart also ordered the Labour Protection and Welfare Department and the Social Security Office to ensure the dead man’s family receive all due benefits.
Sarawut came under the jurisdiction of Social Security Bangkok Office 3.
If the office concludes his death was caused by work, his family will be eligible for a 50,000-baht funeral subsidy, monthly compensation of 70% of his salary for 10 years, and pension payments from the Social Security Office.