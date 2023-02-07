Death of Bangkok TV staffer at desk sparks labour abuse probe

The 44-year-old collapsed at his desk at the Thai News Network (TNN) building in Bangkok on Monday.

The victim, named only as Sarawut, worked as a senior manager in charge of programme schedules, according to an internal TNN memo. He had reportedly been working a high-pressure shift for many days without a break.

TNN is a subsidiary of telecoms giant True Corporation.

The Labour Protection Department is now investigating whether Sarawut’s employer gave him at least one day off work every week, as stipulated by law.