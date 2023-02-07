Malaysian PM arrives in Thailand on Thursday to discuss bilateral trade ties
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, are arriving in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day trip to boost border trade cooperation.
Anwar is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday to discuss the promotion of trade, investment as well as connectivity between Thailand’s five southern-most provinces and Malaysia’s four northern provinces.
Both countries are hoping to boost trade and reduce barriers to attain a bilateral trade target of US$30 billion (over 1 trillion baht) by 2025.
The aim is to also build support for new sectors like the digital economy and green technology as well as boost potential industries like rubber and halal food.
The two premiers are also expected to exchange views on current global and regional issues to help foster both economies in the fallout of the pandemic.
Anwar took the oath of office as Malaysia's 10th premier on November 24, 2022.
