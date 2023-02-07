More than 3,600 boxers gather on Muay Thai Day, setting 'wai khru' Guinness record
A mass Muay Thai ceremony in Prachuap Khiri Khan province brought together 3,660 boxers on Muay Thai Day (February 6), beating the Guinness World Record for the biggest “Wai Kru” event, a pre-fight dance showing respect to teachers, parents, and ancestors.
Present at the “Amazing MuayThai Festival 2023 ceremony” was well-known Muay Thai boxer Sombat Banchamek (widely known as Buakaw Banchamek), the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman, and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Sulaiman told Prayut that the WBC would collaborate with Thailand to maintain the status of authentic Muay Thai on the global stage.
Meanwhile, Buakaw expressed his pride in Muay Thai having performed on an international level, saying that the Thai martial art, as a cultural heritage, has brought about unity amongst citizens.
Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023 includes several activities, namely a Muay Thai demonstration, merit-making ceremony, Muay Thai exhibitions, as well as food exhibitions and concerts.
