Police charge travel agent who allegedly attacked Chinese tourist in Phuket

However, Fang and his family could not visit Similan Islands on January 31, as Wiree had reportedly misunderstood that the Chinese family was waiting at Chanalai Flora Resort.

Fang contacted Blue Ocean Travel, which is located near Pamookkoo Resort, in the afternoon to claim a full refund and later contacted Karon Police Station to help him with the negotiations.

Fang claimed a refund of 5,000 baht, but Blue Ocean Travel was willing to refund only 3,400 baht as the travel agency said it had paid 1,600 entry fee to the Mu Ko Similan National park.

On February 1, when Fang came to travel agency at around 10am to claim his 5,000 baht refund, he allegedly attacked Wiree on her face and body.

When Wiree left the travel agency building, Fang reportedly chased her and recorded a video clip with his smartphone. Wiree allegedly kicked the Chinese man before slashing him on his arm with a knife.

Fang later filed a complaint against Wiree at Karon Police Station. He was sent to Chalong Hospital for treatment.

Investigators have now charged Wiree with attacking the Chinese man and carrying a weapon in a public area. Wiree had reportedly pleaded guilty, but said she had just acted in self-defence.

The Chinese tourist returned to China on February 2.

Related stories:

'Siren service' for Chinese tourist lands 3 police officers in trouble

Police chief orders probe into ‘siren service’ for Chinese tourist

Chinese tourists return to Chiang Mai just in time for Lunar New Year