Police charge travel agent who allegedly attacked Chinese tourist in Phuket
A Thai travel agent who allegedly attacked a Chinese tourist in Phuket province has been slapped with charges by the police, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Tuesday.
A TikTok video clip of the incident on February 1 went viral among netizens. The clip showed a travel agent kicking a Chinese man and slashing the victim's arm with a knife.
"The police are working on this case," Phiphat said.
He added that related agencies, including Tourist Police Region 3 and Phuket Tourist Association, have apologised to the Chinese Embassy for the incident.
According to the police, Chinese tourist Fang Liqiao (36) and his three family members had bought a tour package to Similan Islands in Phang Nga province worth 9,000 baht through Blue Ocean Travel on January 29.
The visitor had reportedly paid 5,000 baht to Blue Ocean Travel in advance. The travel agency had reportedly promised to pick him up and his family at Pamookkoo Resort, where Fang and his family stayed, on January 31.
On January 30, travel agent Wiree Sawangwit (44) told Fang to pay the balance 4,000 baht. The Chinese tourist reportedly promised to pay the amount to the driver on the next day (January 31). Fang also told Wiree that he had moved to Chanalai Flora Resort.
However, Fang and his family could not visit Similan Islands on January 31, as Wiree had reportedly misunderstood that the Chinese family was waiting at Chanalai Flora Resort.
Fang contacted Blue Ocean Travel, which is located near Pamookkoo Resort, in the afternoon to claim a full refund and later contacted Karon Police Station to help him with the negotiations.
Fang claimed a refund of 5,000 baht, but Blue Ocean Travel was willing to refund only 3,400 baht as the travel agency said it had paid 1,600 entry fee to the Mu Ko Similan National park.
On February 1, when Fang came to travel agency at around 10am to claim his 5,000 baht refund, he allegedly attacked Wiree on her face and body.
When Wiree left the travel agency building, Fang reportedly chased her and recorded a video clip with his smartphone. Wiree allegedly kicked the Chinese man before slashing him on his arm with a knife.
Fang later filed a complaint against Wiree at Karon Police Station. He was sent to Chalong Hospital for treatment.
Investigators have now charged Wiree with attacking the Chinese man and carrying a weapon in a public area. Wiree had reportedly pleaded guilty, but said she had just acted in self-defence.
The Chinese tourist returned to China on February 2.
