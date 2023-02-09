Thai life expectancy on the rise over the last three decades

The latest census in 2018 showed that on average Thai men live to 72.2 years, compared to 65.6 in the 1980s, while Thai women on average live to 78.9 years, compared to 70.9 in the 1980s, the NESDC said.

However, the average period of good health is much lesser – 68 years for Thai men and 74 years for Thai women.

The main reasons for the loss of good health among Thais include road accidents, HIV and diabetes in younger people, and stroke, dementia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in older people, the NESDC said.