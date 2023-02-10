Malaysia PM vows to facilitate peace talks in restive southern Thailand

More than 7,300 people have been killed since 2004 in fighting between Thai forces and shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim and ethnically Malay provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla, which border Malaysia.

Anwar stressed the insurgency is an internal issue for Thailand but said Malaysia will do whatever it can to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

"It is our duty as good neighbours and family to do whatever is required and necessary to facilitate the process," Anwar said.