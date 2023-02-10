How to get your Valentine wish granted at Bangkok’s Shrine of Love

The Trimurti Shrine in front of CentralWorld was packed as the mall ushered in the season of love with a special event held from 5.19pm to 6.19pm.

Among the devotees were female students desperate to reserve tickets for South Korean boyband NCT’s concert before they are snapped up.

The NCT Dream Tour’s "The Dream Show 2 in Bangkok" is due at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi from March 10 to 12.