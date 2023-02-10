How to get your Valentine wish granted at Bangkok’s Shrine of Love
Thais and tourists began flocking to Bangkok’s Shrine of Love on Thursday to pray for romance ahead of Valentine’s Day, which falls on Tuesday.
The Trimurti Shrine in front of CentralWorld was packed as the mall ushered in the season of love with a special event held from 5.19pm to 6.19pm.
Among the devotees were female students desperate to reserve tickets for South Korean boyband NCT’s concert before they are snapped up.
The NCT Dream Tour’s "The Dream Show 2 in Bangkok" is due at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi from March 10 to 12.
The Trimurti is the divine trinity of Hinduism in which the cosmic functions of creation, preservation, and destruction are personified as a triad of deities.
Both couples and singles worship at Bangkok’s Trimurti Shrine every February, as the trinity is also considered to be the Hindu deity of love.
People in search of love are advised to prepare one or all of the following items as offerings at the shrine:
- Nine roses or one rose garland
- Nine red incense sticks
- One red candle (for singles) or one pair of red candles (for couples)
- Nine red fruits
- Red trays
- Red papers for writing wishes
