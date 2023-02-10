background-defaultbackground-default
No casualties as chemical container explodes at Army ordnance factory compound

FRIDAY, February 10, 2023

A chemical container at the Royal Thai Army Ordnance Department in Ayutthaya province exploded on Friday noon, but there were no casualties, the top village official said.

The explosion took place in a courtyard near the Army's explosives fuse factory as a chemical container was exposed to sunlight, Moo 2 village headman Manoch Chanket said.

"The chemical container was placed outdoors, as the factory is currently under renovation," he said.

He said no one was injured, and the situation was currently under control.

Meanwhile Sali Sapmak, a 42-year-old mahout who witnessed the incident, said he heard an explosion three times and saw thick white smoke.

He added that his elephant panicked after hearing the explosion.

 

TAGS
explosionAYUTTHAYAChemicalArmyaccident
