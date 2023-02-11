Police seek to extend detention of 5 suspects in programmer’s assault, hunt for 2 more

The programmer, who was not identified by police, also claimed that a senior police officer holding the rank of major-general who allegedly owns this gambling website had ordered the assault.

The complainant told police that he had worked as a programmer for the online gambling platform for over five years and was responsible for providing advice to customers about money deposits and withdrawals.

His alleged assailants, who acted as administrators of the website, later suspected him of hiding some money for himself. They told him to meet them at a coffee shop in Chonburi on January 12 and began attacking him when he denied any knowledge of the missing money.

They then took his phone and tablet computer before transferring 25,000 baht from his bank account through a mobile application. They later took the programmer to his home in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area and helped themselves to some of his belongings.

The five accused – three men and two women – were identified as Patchawan Pumriab, Montri Kasa, Chaichana Chuayboonnak, Ramita Sudjit, and Thanet Lekbanjong. They were arrested on Friday.

Police are still hunting for two other men allegedly involved in the incident but still at large. They were identified as Krissada Jamjamras and Suthat Pimsen.