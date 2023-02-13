Mind that sting: Phuket tourists warned against jellyfish terror

The warning was issued on Monday after more than 30 tourists complained of being stung on Kata Beach last week. Most victims suffered mild symptoms.

Signs were put up at more than 20 attractions around Phuket, including Patong, Nai Yang and Surin beaches as well as Panwa Cape to raise awareness and provide first-aid information.

Lifeguards have also been armed with bottles of vinegar to provide immediate help to some victims.