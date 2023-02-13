Mind that sting: Phuket tourists warned against jellyfish terror
Tourists in Phuket have been warned to look out for poisonous jellyfish at more than 20 sites around the island.
The warning was issued on Monday after more than 30 tourists complained of being stung on Kata Beach last week. Most victims suffered mild symptoms.
Signs were put up at more than 20 attractions around Phuket, including Patong, Nai Yang and Surin beaches as well as Panwa Cape to raise awareness and provide first-aid information.
Lifeguards have also been armed with bottles of vinegar to provide immediate help to some victims.
“Those stung by fire jellyfish can pour vinegar on the sting for at least 30 seconds for immediate relief,” Phuket Marine Resources Conservation director Suchart Ratanruangsri said.
He warned that pouring fresh water or alcohol on a fire jellyfish sting will only worsen the pain.
However, those stung by a Portuguese jellyfish should clean their wound with seawater or beach morning glory, instead of vinegar or fresh water. He also said that everyone is advised to see the doctor as soon as possible.
