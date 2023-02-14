Army chief wants military schools to teach Muay Thai
The Royal Thai Army has instructed its Army Training Command to include Muay Thai in the learning curriculum of the military schools under its supervision.
Army chief General Narongpan Jitkaewthae said that the image of Muay Thai as a national cultural heritage was bolstered during the Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023, which saw a record-breaking 3,660 military officers gathering at Rajabhakti Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to perform the "wai-kru" ceremony.
This event was evidence of the calibre of Thai soldiers, as only those with such quality would be included in the Army, he said.
He expressed his concern over the inability of some families to take care of their children during the semester break, which might cause problems, such as drowning deaths.
To help parents take care of their kids during the upcoming school break and enhance child development, the Army will offer youngsters a range of activities, including field trips to historical locations, as well as music and sports training camps, he added.
