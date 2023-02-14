Credit card users get checklist to avoid online ‘boobytrap’ charges

2. Check against downloading apps unwittingly.

The CIB warned that mobile users can unwittingly download mischievous apps. For example, if an ad pops up while they are playing a game, the user may tap to close it but instead end up accidentally downloading the app.

3. Check against downloading apps from untrustworthy developers.

The CIB advised users who download apps from platforms such as the Play Store or App Store to carefully check the names of developers to see whether they are trustworthy.

4. Be careful when handling pop-up ads.

The CIB warned that illicit websites such as porn and gambling portals are full of pop-up ads. Users are advised to read the ads carefully before interacting with them by tapping the “Yes” or “No” buttons.

5. Try to avoid illicit/illegal websites.

The CIB advised mobile phone users to steer clear of illegal sites, such as gambling or porn platforms. Illegal sites may be embedded with malware to hack the personal information of users, it explained. It also advised mobile phone users to read URLs carefully before visiting the sites.

6. Android users should not download apps outside the Play Store.

The CIB noted that smartphones that run the Android operating system may be tricked into downloading mischievous apps outside the Play Store, where apps have been already scanned for safety. The CIB said mobile phone users should not download apps outside the Play Store at all.