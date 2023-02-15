Two cases of new Covid-19 subvariant found in Thailand

Both have recovered and no one they came into close contact with contracted the new subvariant, Dr Supakit Sirilak, the department’s director-general, told a press conference.

The department has reported the two XBB.1.5 cases to GISAID, a global science initiative that provides access to genomic data of influenza viruses.

XBB.1.5 is a descendent in the XBB lineage, which is a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages.