Thai boy saved from flooded cave dies in UK accident

In June 2018, the world was transfixed for 17 days as an elaborate international mission unfolded to rescue 12 members of the Wild Boars football team and their coach after they were trapped by rising water in the Chiang Rai cave system.

The 200-metre-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation led by Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn and Thai Navy Seals. Duangphet was part of the second group of boys carried out of the cave on July 9.

The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, depicted in a series of films and documentaries about their ordeal.

Duangphet received a scholarship to study at Vachiralai Bee School in Chiang Mai's Saraphi district. He became a member of Chiang Mai's youth football team.

In August last year, he used Instagram to announce that he won a football scholarship in England.

Duangphet said his dreams had come true after being accepted by the prestigious Brooke House College Football Academy, located about 150 kilometres north of London.

The academy nurtures talented footballers aged 12-19 for professional careers at clubs in England and globally.

Duangphet thanked the Sports Education Foundation, Zico Foundation, and Brooke House for granting him the scholarship.

He also thanked Vachiralai Bee School, Thai football manager and ex-player Kiatisuk "Zico" Senamuang, for their support, saying:

"I promise to work hard and do my best.”

