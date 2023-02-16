Over 500 fires in northern Thailand spark alarm
More than half of the 1,005 fires recorded in Thailand on Wednesday were in the North, causing dangerous levels of pollution, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.
The three provinces with the highest number of fires were Chiang Mai (205), Tak (156), and Mae Hong Son (146).
Of the total number of fires in Thailand, 501 were in protected forests, 361 in reserved forests, 55 in areas under the Agricultural Land Reform Office, 45 on farms, 42 in local communities, and one along a highway, the agency said.
The northern part of the country saw the highest number of fires due to a traditional farming method in which fields are burnt before planting, it said.
Data from its "Check-Foon" pollution-monitoring application showed that PM 2.5 levels in northern provinces – including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak, Lamphun, Nan, Lampang, and Phrae – reached harmful levels late this morning.
Myanmar ranked as the nation with the highest number of fires (3,168) in the region, followed by Thailand, Laos (542), Cambodia (200), and Vietnam (61).
Wildfire smoke froBangkok coordinates with neighbouring provinces to control air pollution, urges companies to allow working from homem neighbouring nations blowing into the country can worsen air pollution in border areas and cause health, economic and social damage, the agency said.
Related Stories: