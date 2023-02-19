New campaign aims to turn Thai daredevils into ‘Wow Riders’
A campaign to show teen daredevils the thrill of becoming professional motorbike riders was launched in Bangkok over the weekend.
The campaign aims to save lives and limbs by turning teen speeders – called “wann” in Thai – into “Wow Riders”, organisers said.
The two-day event at CentralWorld mall in Pathumwan district combined theory and practical training for 60 youths from across the country. Organisers said they hope the teens will take the skills they learned home and encourage their peers to emulate them.
Two professional motorbike riders – Ratchada "Tann" Nakcharoensri and Saranyoo "Beam" Prachakit – added star power to the event.
It was organised by the Motorcycle Sport Association of Thailand (MSAT), the National Sports Development Fund, and the Sports Authority of Thailand.
MSAT chairman Thongchai Wongsawan said the campaign shows Thai youths how to ride a motorcycle the way professionals do – to focus on skills rather than speed.
"The aim is to show teens how to hone their riding skills, so they can become professional bikers in the future," he said.
They received instruction on how to drive safely, handle road curves, and provide first aid.
Participants were evaluated by their trainers and encouraged to ask questions.
The campaign will continue on March 4-5, 28-29, April 22-23, and May 1-2.
