New campaign aims to turn Thai daredevils into ‘Wow Riders’

Two professional motorbike riders – Ratchada "Tann" Nakcharoensri and Saranyoo "Beam" Prachakit – added star power to the event.

It was organised by the Motorcycle Sport Association of Thailand (MSAT), the National Sports Development Fund, and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

MSAT chairman Thongchai Wongsawan said the campaign shows Thai youths how to ride a motorcycle the way professionals do – to focus on skills rather than speed.

"The aim is to show teens how to hone their riding skills, so they can become professional bikers in the future," he said.