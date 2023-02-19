Caught on TikTok: Airline ‘urgently’ investigating food-tray mishap

She said again that she pressed a button to summon a flight attendant but none showed up.

Passengers were then told to fasten their seat belts, but the food trays were still there, she explained.

She and friends had to hold the trays in place to prevent a mess, she added.

After landing, she had to get out of her seat and ask a flight attendant to remove the food trays in front of her friends so they could exit their seats, she added.

“Thai Airways International Plc would like to explain that the company has learned of the incident and did not ignore it,” the airline’s Facebook announcement said.

“The incident may have happened because of several factors and the company is in the process of an urgent investigation to find the facts,” it said.

The airline gives priority to passenger safety and has a checklist flight attendants must follow before taking off and landing, it added.