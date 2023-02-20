Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai checkpoint with Myanmar reopens after 3 years

Chiang Rai deputy governor Somwang Boonrayong and Thachileik governor U Min Nai presided over the reopening ceremony for the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at 7.30am.

The checkpoint will open on a trial basis from 6.30am to 6.30pm, instead of 6.30am to 9pm as in the past, until peace is secured on the Thachileik side.

The Myanmar border town is notorious as a gateway for the flood of methamphetamine and other drugs into Thailand from the Golden Triangle.