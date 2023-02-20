Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai checkpoint with Myanmar reopens after 3 years
The Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoint at Mae Sai in Chiang Rai reopened on Monday after a three-year closure because of Covid-19.
Chiang Rai deputy governor Somwang Boonrayong and Thachileik governor U Min Nai presided over the reopening ceremony for the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at 7.30am.
The checkpoint will open on a trial basis from 6.30am to 6.30pm, instead of 6.30am to 9pm as in the past, until peace is secured on the Thachileik side.
The Myanmar border town is notorious as a gateway for the flood of methamphetamine and other drugs into Thailand from the Golden Triangle.
The border checkpoint was closed on March 23, 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak.
Security concerns meant Tachileik and Chiang Rai officials coordinated by phone rather than in person as they presided over the reopening.
Somwang said the move would boost border trade, adding that Thais who do not have passports can obtain border passes at Mae Sai district office.
Thais who want to enter Tachileik must present proof of Covid-19 vaccination and a negative test.
Myanmar people do not need proof of vaccination to cross to the Thai side, Somwang added.
Mae Sai district chief Narongpol Kid-arn said Tachileik officials do not accept digital vaccination certificates on the MohPrompt app so Thais must have photocopies of their vaccine certificate with them.
The district chief expects proof of vaccination will be required by Myanmar border authorities for at least the next month.