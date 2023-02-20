Current supply of Chinese veggies in Thai markets 'no threat to local produce'

The department was reporting its survey from three major wholesale markets, namely Taladd Thai and Si Mum Muang markets in Pathum Thani province, and Sri Mueang Market in Ratchaburi province.

The survey found that the amount of imported vegetables from China were still at normal levels.

“Local growers have forwarded their concerns to the department that imported vegetables could steal their market share and drive the prices down,” said department director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam. “However, after surveying the Thai markets, we found no signs of an influx of Chinese produce.”

The department added that the import of Chinese vegetables usually increases only when local growers experience low yields. Under normal circumstances, customers often choose to buy locally grown vegetables due to their superior quality.

The department also said that the prices of cold weather crops, such as cabbage and Chinese cabbage, in Thai markets were still at the normal level of 6 and 8 baht per kg for wholesale and 20 and 25 baht per kg for retail, respectively. This shows that the current volume of imported vegetables still has no effect on the price.

Wattanasak said the department would continue to monitor the markets closely as well as set up checkpoints to prevent smuggling of foreign produce into the country.

The department will also help farmers by providing mobile units to transport their produce from farms to markets in case their normal transport method is overwhelmed due to increasing yield.

To report unfair underpricing or smuggling of foreign products, contact the department's hotline at 1569.