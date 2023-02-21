Gas truck goes up in flames on Bangkok motorway
One person was injured after a truck carrying gas cylinders overturned on Motorway 7 in Bangkok’s Prawet district on Tuesday.
A report on Rama 199 radio station said the accident took place at 11.30am when the truck turned over and burst into flames.
Gas cylinders had also rolled onto the road, rescuers and firefighters said.
“It took a while to get the fire under control,” the station said.
Rescuers also managed to get to a passer-by in time, who got injured by the fire. He has been sent to the hospital for treatment.
As of press time, highway police were redirecting traffic to mitigate the impact on motorists.
