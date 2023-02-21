Thai political propaganda banned from using TikTok to woo voters

Chanida Klyphun, TikTok Thailand’s chief of public policy, told the press on Tuesday that TikTok is primarily an entertainment platform. Hence, all tools and measures have been put in place to protect TikTok users from a toxic atmosphere, hate speech and biases sparked by political conflicts.

She added that the company has set up procedures to prevent political parties from using the platform to spread fake news, build support or profit from advertising.

“TikTok does not accept paid political ads or paid branded content. Politicians will be barred from engaging in any form of monetisation, while accounts taking any political angle will be added to the government, politician and political party account [GPPPA] category," she noted.

TikTok accounts that fall under the GPPPA category are subject to a number of policies aimed at preventing misuse.

However, she said, if the content is created by a political party’s fan club, TikTok will not ban it because the platform respects freedom of speech.

TikTok, meanwhile, is collaborating with experts to exchange ideas on developing and updating platform policies for Thailand’s upcoming general election.

The platform wants to ensure users are provided with accurate information on key topics related to the election.

This includes holding training sessions to educate political parties and their stakeholders about TikTok’s integrity.

TikTok is also collaborating with fact-checking organisations to help users find accurate information.