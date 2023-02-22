Thai Airways suspends cabin crew over TikTok food-tray mishap

The cabin crew will be suspended for one month without pay, the airline’s corporate communications team announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

It said the suspensions follow an investigation into the TikTok complaint.

TikTok user “Praewa_panicha” posted a video on TikTok last week showing food trays had not been removed before landing from her and her two friends' foldable tables.

No flight attendant removed the food trays despite her ringing the bell for a flight attendant to do so two times, Praewa said in the clip.

A plastic water bottle fell from a table during landing, she added, saying she and her friends had to hold the trays to prevent a "mess".

This inconvenienced them, she added.

Besides the suspension, the cabin crew member in charge and flight attendants have been issued warning letters and must undergo “intensive” safety training before they are allowed to return to work, the corporate communications team said.

The airline gives priority to passenger safety and has a checklist that flight attendants must follow before taking off and landing, the Facebook post said.