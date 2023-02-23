Top cop says probe of officers accused of taking bribes will be fair

Investigations of the officers will be based on evidence, Damrongsak said after reporters asked him to comment on allegations that immigration police took bribes from Chinese triads and police from other agencies were linked to illegal online gambling operators.

Investigators have filed complaints against 116 immigration police in Khon Kaen province, Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakpal said.

Damrongsak said he had not reviewed the details of the case and was not sure the number of suspects was as high as 116.