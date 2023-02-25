Phuket expo 'could change the face of Thai tourism'

“Thailand can demonstrate its potential to become a sustainable medical hub, especially in aesthetic surgery, through this event,” Satit told the forum hosted by Than Setthakij news.

“We will invite major brands such as Thonburi and Yanhee hospitals to be the face of Thailand’s aesthetic surgery hub,” said Satit, who is also deputy leader of the Democrat Party.

The Public Health Ministry is a key agency in the campaign for Thailand to host the expo.

The campaign to host the expo is progressing as planned, with over 200 rai of land along Phuket’s shoreline prepared for model health centres, Satit said. They will also be used in the government’s plan to promote quality tourism in the island province, he added.

The expo will cover all aspects of the health industry, from research and development to staff training and standards for health institutes, as well as health service management for both Thais and tourists, Satit said.