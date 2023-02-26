Khao San pub apologises, sacks short-tempered security guard for attacking foreigner
A popular pub in Bangkok’s Khao San area fired its security guard after he was captured on camera repeatedly slapping a young foreigner and handcuffing him.
Club Khaosan on Sunday issued a statement saying the management was deeply sorry about the security guard’s behaviour and had fired him after the viral video clip came to their attention.
The statement also said that the management will try to track down the foreigner and compensate him for the attack.
The club has also filed a police complaint against the security guard, who was identified as Thongchai Saengchan, 30.
Thongchai was summoned by Chana Songkram Poice Station on Sunday for interrogation along with Krissada Chotechan, 45, the other security guard seen in the clip.
The clip, which was posted on the Isor Khayi Khao 2 Facebook page on Saturday, showed Thongchai handcuffing the tourist’s left hand and accusing him of stealing.
The tourist is heard responding in Thai that he had not stolen anything before the guard asked why there was a bottle of water in his bag. The foreigner then responded saying it was just a bottle of water and he had not stolen it.
The clip showed Thongchai using his left hand to touch the foreigner’s chin before hitting him with the water bottle once and then slapping him on the left cheek. Krissada is then seen walking into the frame, trying to intervene.
A Thai woman is heard shouting at the guard to stop immediately and that she was filming the incident.
By Sunday afternoon the clip had won more than 13,000 responses and been shared more than 2,000 times. It drew more than 4,500 angry comments, mostly from Thais, questioning the guard’s behaviour.
Chana Songkhram police chief Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee said Thongchai claimed that he had been told by a staff member that the tourist had left the premises without paying for a bottle of water.
The guard admitted slapping the foreigner in a burst of anger, adding that the tourist had said he thought the water was complimentary.
Sanong said he will summon all security guards at entertainment venues on Khao San Road and instruct them to behave properly with foreigners.