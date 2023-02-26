Khao San pub apologises, sacks short-tempered security guard for attacking foreigner

The clip showed Thongchai using his left hand to touch the foreigner’s chin before hitting him with the water bottle once and then slapping him on the left cheek. Krissada is then seen walking into the frame, trying to intervene.

A Thai woman is heard shouting at the guard to stop immediately and that she was filming the incident.

By Sunday afternoon the clip had won more than 13,000 responses and been shared more than 2,000 times. It drew more than 4,500 angry comments, mostly from Thais, questioning the guard’s behaviour.

Chana Songkhram police chief Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee said Thongchai claimed that he had been told by a staff member that the tourist had left the premises without paying for a bottle of water.

The guard admitted slapping the foreigner in a burst of anger, adding that the tourist had said he thought the water was complimentary.

Sanong said he will summon all security guards at entertainment venues on Khao San Road and instruct them to behave properly with foreigners.