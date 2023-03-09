Central bank turns to biometrics to battle online scams

Bank customers who want to transfer more than 50,000 baht through a mobile banking application will be required to use biometric verification, such as facial or fingerprint scans, as part of the process.

Biometric verification will also be required for banking app users who want to raise their daily money-transfer limit higher than 50,000 baht.

Sethaput said commercial banks would revise the daily transfer limits to better suit the risks of different groups of customers. App users may change the limits if necessary but have to undergo a strict verification process.

Heightened security measures are being taken in response to the increase in technology crimes in via fake short messages, call centres, and mobile applications that dupe people to make money transfers or take control of their smartphones remotely and emptied their bank accounts via banking apps, the central bank governor said.

“These scams have caused many people to lose their savings and their confidence in the digital banking services provided by financial institutions. This could have a large-scale impact on the banking system in the long run,” Sethaput explained.

