South, Southeast nations to enhance cooperation for maritime transport

The group’s Senior Officials’ Meeting endorsed the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release published on its website on Thursday.

As chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec), Thailand hosted the 23rd Senior Officials’ Meeting online.

Permanent Secretary Sarun Charoensuwan chaired the meeting and Cherdchai Chaivaivid, director-general of the Department of International Economic Affairs, represented Thailand.

Following the finalisation of the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation, Thailand urged Bimstec member states to continue discussions on the agreement’s draft standard operating procedures, which will be discussed at the fourth meeting of the Bimstec Transport Connectivity Working Group on March 20.