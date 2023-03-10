Cyber scams: Top bankers unite to battle rise in financial crime

Senior officials from the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), and the Government Financial Institutions Association (GFIA) gathered for the press conference at BOT headquarters to announce new measures to tackle the rise in cyber crime.

This followed the central bank’s announcement on Thursday that it had launched a set of standard measures for commercial banks and financial institutions to follow to curb cyber crime.

Heightened security measures are being taken in response to the increase in crimes carried out via fake short messages, call centres, and mobile applications that dupe people into transferring money or take control of their smartphones remotely and empty their bank accounts via applications.

Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya, assistant governor in charge of the BOT’s Payment Systems Policy and Financial Technology Group, said the central bank was aware of the scams and required all financial institutions to address them seriously.

The central bank called a meeting of executives from all financial institutions to ensure that its preventive measures are implemented as quickly as possible, she said.

