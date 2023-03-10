Mobile clinic delivers dental care to villages in the mountainous North | The Nation

The terrain restricts access to these remote villages. Instead of roads, there are only narrow, winding pathways leading to them.

Still, the dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at Chiang Mai University – Assistant Professor Dr Narumanas Korwanich – continues to send mobile dental units to these villages to bring their residents the healthcare most Thais can easily access.

Narumanas turns classrooms into temporary clinics for dental check-ups, tooth extractions, fillings, and for educating village residents about dental health, while the



Saundok Hospital Foundation’s mobile medical unit provides general medical examinations, acupuncture, and cupping for children and those who cannot access basic public health services.