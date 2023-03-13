Thailand’s top virologist warns fake Facebook ads are using his photo
Thailand’s most prominent virologist has warned people not to believe online advertisements that use his name and photo to sell medicines.
Dr Yong Poovorawan said his image had been stolen and was being used in adverts for drugs and healthcare products posted on Facebook and elsewhere online.
The stolen photos are being used to lend credibility to sellers’ claims that their drugs reduce blood pressure, improve vision and boost hormones.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Yong warned people not to be fooled by the fake posts, as he has never had any business.
He said he had filed a police complaint over the adverts but it was difficult to take them down because they were using foreign proxies.
He asked people to report the fake adverts to Facebook and other social media operators. If enough people report them, the adverts would be taken down, he added.
Yong also warned people not to buy the drugs that are being advertised with his name and photo.
“I ask for cooperation from everyone: Don't believe these posts and please help spread the word that they are not true, and please forward my message,” he said.
