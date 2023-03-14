Cabinet gives green light to two new lottery draws

GLO director Lt-Colonel Noon Sansanakom told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that it had approved in principle the Finance Ministry proposal for new GLO new products codenamed L6 (digital lottery) and N3 (3-digit lottery).

He said details of the new products would be submitted as soon as possible and could be approved even by a caretaker Cabinet ahead of the general election.

He said the Cabinet asked for details on how tickets for the new lotteries would be sold and how winners would get the money prizes.

The Cabinet asked the GLO to answer three questions.