Hunt for missing radioactive Caesium intensifies in Prachinburi as health worries grow

Provincial public health and labour welfare officials set up a command centre to search for the tube and handle any fallout from the incident on Tuesday.

Officials have been ordered to hunt for the tube in antique shops and similar stores while preparing steps to take care of anyone affected by the radioactive material.

Prachinburi governor Ronnarong Nakornjinda said the tube is suspected to have been stolen for sale to an antique shop.

Speaking after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, he warned people not to touch the tube as the radioactive isotope could harm their skin, liver and bone marrow. He asked anyone who found the tube to contact officials immediately.

Caesium-137 has a half-life of about 30 years and remains in the environment for 300 years, according to Ronnarong.

"Anyone who finds the tube can contact National Power Plant 5A community relations officer Aree Chaktreemongkol at 085 835 0190," he said.

He added that those who provide information leading to its recovery would receive a 50,000-baht reward.