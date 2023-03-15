Beijing gets a taste of Thailand at ‘amazing new chapters’ festival

The Royal Thai Embassy hosted the fest on its grounds on Saturday and Sunday under the theme “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters”.

“The event aimed to publicise Thailand globally using its 5F soft powers: Food, film, fashion, fighting [Muay Thai] and festival,” the embassy said on Tuesday.

It said visitors had registered for their entry within an hour of opening, adding that the Thai food and souvenir stalls were a huge hit.

Stalls had been set up by local importers as well as businesses under the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Beijing. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Beijing office and the Office of Commercial Affairs had also set up booths.