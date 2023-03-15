Lime-growers in Kamphaeng Phet form gun-toting squad to prevent theft

Residents of Moo 5 village in Tambon Nikhom Thung Pho Thalay of Kamphaeng Phet’s Muang district, said they had to protect their lime gardens with rifles because thieves would sneak in to steal limes whenever they lowered their guard.

Lime is considered an indispensable ingredient in a Thai kitchen. The fruit is widely used for making somtam and Thais like to squeeze lime juice in fish sauce for eating with their rice.

Retail prices of lime in Bangkok and major provinces have reportedly skyrocketed to 12 baht per fruit. The high price of lime has forced many street vendors to halt selling lime juice for now.