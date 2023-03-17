Chula Offers a New Dimension to Learning about the Past

The CU Memorial Hall VR Program: A Modern Way to Present History

VR is a type of media that is used to create virtual experiences through various forms of three-dimensional techniques that have yet to be used very much for educational purposes. The research team and program developers have therefore employed modern technology as a tool to entice the new generation to appreciate what is of historical value.

“The youth of today are less interested in history. Working with these students enables us to understand their nature. We can therefore try to design educational media that is more attuned to their interests and needs.” Ratchaneekorn Ratchatakorntrakoon a researcher at the Institute of Thai Studies explained.

“We want people to understand that VR isn’t a game but a form of Edutainment (Education + Entertainment) that provides a wide range of opportunities to study any place and any time.”

Three of the concepts at the heart of the development and design of the CU Memorial Hall VR Program are:

1. Easy to understand

the technique and content should be interesting and accessible to people of all ages.

2. Easily accessible

the CU Memorial Hall can be accessed simply with an internet connection and VR gear.

3. Learning through experience

the use of one’s basic senses – seeing, hearing, and touching are important factors that lead to effective learning and remembering.

“VR enables us to see images widely and clearly. We also hear the sounds clearly through the use of stereo equipment. Most importantly we can touch the objects which isn’t allowed in real museums.” Ratchaneekorn enumerated the advantages of a museum visit via VR programs.

The creation of the experience and the interaction between a virtual museum and the VR program user is at the heart of an entertaining learning experience.

“The CU Memorial Hall VR Program was designed as an interactive game between the program user and the museum itself. When the user reaches out to touch an object they will learn about its significance from the sights and sounds providing them with information making it easy to understand and remember. Each episode usually begins with a question that leads into the content for example “How was the construction of the equestrian statue of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn relevant in the founding of Siam’s first university?”

“Aside from the difference in terms of media and method of interaction between the VR and the actual exhibition, there are also differences in terms of content since the Memorial Hall periodically alters its exhibitions. The evolution of Chula student uniforms found in the VR, for example, isn’t found at the CU Memorial Hall in the Chakrabongse Building.”

CU Memorial Hall and the learning of a significant part of Thai history

The CU Memorial Hall’s VR program has been designed not only to show Chula students the historical significance of this educational institute.

Ratchaneekorn pointed out that “As Thailand’s first university, the data we have regarding Chulalongkorn University serves the purpose not only as a record of Chula’s history but is also historically significant to Thailand as a nation.”

The Memorial Hall serves as a museum that houses all types of memorabilia relevant to the university’s history from the time it was established. It is situated in two venues on campus, i.e.

1. Chakrabongse Building where objects of great value and interest concerning Chula’s history are on display.

2. The CU Archives on the 15th floor Bormratchakumari Building is where data related to the university’s history such as documents, photographs, slides, film, and videotapes are kept.

The VR Program offers two types of learning

1. Narrations where visitors can select and view video presentations in VR format that include voice narrations in both Thai and English. There are altogether six episodes – the Equestrian Statue of King Chulalongkorn, the Commandant Building, Phra Kiew Emblem, Chakrabongse Building, His Majesty King Bhumibol’s Musical Performances at Chula, and H.R.H Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Narrations Mode

2. The free mode similar to that of game playing in a three-dimensional atmosphere to explore the museum and the exhibits in the Chakrabongse Building.

Plans are underway to expand the CU Memorial Hall VR Project

“There are plans to enable those who are interested so they can download our VR programs free of charge. This will mean that they can have access to learning about this history from wherever they are as long as they have VR glasses and a controller.”

“We also realize that there are certain groups especially the senior citizens who aren’t very attuned to VR technology and complain that the gadgets give them a headache. For this reason, we hope to develop a program on the computer screens to be more age-friendly in our approach.”

Trends for virtual reality museums in the future

Ratchaneekorn ended by telling us that the success we have seen with the VR program for the CU Memorial Hall will mean that other platforms can be developed to be used in other museums and historical sites as well.

“We will apply the VR program to other sets of data such as Ban Chieng Museum, the Temple of Dawn, or Wat Arun to allow visits for people from anywhere in the world. This way, the number of visitors to those historic sites, many of which are in a dilapidated state, can be reduced with the help of modern technology.”

The CU Memorial Hall’s VR program is now open to the general public who can visit counter 1 of Chulalongkorn University’s Central Library to borrow the necessary equipment. Free downloading will also be possible soon.