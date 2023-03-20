Thai space research centre seeks funding for new eco-solutions project
A renowned Thai university is seeking government funding to launch an initiative to combat current environmental problems.
The Excellence Centre of Space Technology and Research (ECSTAR) will seek funding for its “small satellite constellations” project, the centre’s chief Charnwit Munikanont told the press recently.
ECSTAR is part of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.
Charnwit said this initiative would address concerns related to pollution, forest fires and climate change, which is in line with Thailand’s 2018-2037 National Strategy.
He said ECSTAR is negotiating an alliance with France to utilise their space technologies since Thailand is still lacking in space development.
The collaboration will also make it easier for ECSTAR to analyse large amounts of data if advanced space technology is available, he added.
Meanwhile, Settapong Malisuwan, vice-chairman of the House committee on communications, telecommunications, digital economy and society, said he believes this initiative is beneficial for the nation because it will raise the bar for research and development of space technology.
Settapong said the committee had previously undertaken two initiatives with France as part of the “2023 France-Thailand Year of Innovation” program.
Previously, Thailand collaborated with France on building a “Space Technology Laboratory” and “Low Earth Orbit satellites”.
ECSTAR is also working with space-tech start-up Terospace Co Ltd to exchange knowledge, experience and academic data.