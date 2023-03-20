Thai space research centre seeks funding for new eco-solutions project

The Excellence Centre of Space Technology and Research (ECSTAR) will seek funding for its “small satellite constellations” project, the centre’s chief Charnwit Munikanont told the press recently.

ECSTAR is part of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Charnwit said this initiative would address concerns related to pollution, forest fires and climate change, which is in line with Thailand’s 2018-2037 National Strategy.