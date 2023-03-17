Thailand's space master plan aims to nurture young talent and seek global collaboration

In his opening remarks on Thursday at the international seminar titled "New Space Economy Thailand”, Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda), said that space technology has been the country's backbone for more than 50 years.

The two-day seminar was held on March 16-17.

“Unfortunately, most Thai people believe that space technology is beyond their reach, despite the fact that it is technology that they experience every day, such as for communication, weather forecasting, mobile networks, navigation systems, and natural resource exploration and management,” he said.

He pointed out that as the world faces more challenges and uncertainties, innovation and technology were needed to explore more sustainable solutions. Space technology will be an important tool to help many countries find the right solutions, he said.

A key element of future Thai economy

Pakorn said that he believes space will be Thailand's new economy, not only helping the country create new job opportunities and new sources of revenue, but also assisting the country in dealing with all difficulties in a more sustainable way.

The purpose of this national space master plan is to emphasise the importance of space technology, encourage the young generation to pursue studies in this field, and demonstrate Thailand's readiness to collaborate with other countries in developing space technology and become a part of the global value chain.

He said the seminar was just one step in the process of promoting Thailand's space economy ecosystem.