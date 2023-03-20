Ang Thong’s giant reclining Buddha bathed in golden light all this weekbackground-defaultbackground-default
Ang Thong’s giant reclining Buddha bathed in golden light all this week

MONDAY, March 20, 2023

Many Buddhists visited an Ang Thong temple on Monday morning to admire the annual phenomenon of the rising sun creating a halo around the head of the temple’s giant reclining Buddha statue.

Apichart Srilao, Pho Thong district chief, said this phenomenon at the ancient Wat Khun Inthapramum temple can be observed until Friday.

The rising sun aligns exactly with the head of the Ler Thai Naruemitr Reclining Buddha on Vernal Equinox day on March 21 and Autumn Equinox day on September 23 every year. These are the days when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and the day and night are of equal length. Ang Thong’s giant reclining Buddha bathed in golden light all this week

The halo created by the rising sun can be seen if one stands at the foot of the Buddha image. Apichart said the phenomenon in its full glory can be observed on Tuesday at 7.09am.

TAGS
Ang ThongReclining Buddhasunrise
