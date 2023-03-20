Ang Thong’s giant reclining Buddha bathed in golden light all this week

Apichart Srilao, Pho Thong district chief, said this phenomenon at the ancient Wat Khun Inthapramum temple can be observed until Friday.

The rising sun aligns exactly with the head of the Ler Thai Naruemitr Reclining Buddha on Vernal Equinox day on March 21 and Autumn Equinox day on September 23 every year. These are the days when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and the day and night are of equal length.