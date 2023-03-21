The challenge of finding a balance between development and heritage conservation

Two new-generation panellists offered a different perspective on cultural heritage sites.

“We may not see the value of old buildings because we did not grow up with them, hence we don’t feel any attachments towards them,” said Metus Satanapongwatcharee.

“If these sites were torn away, it would be sad,” he added.

Another representative, Methita Toopkajae, said “Traditions are not seen clearly in my day-to-day life but it is embedded, such as in the ‘wai’ — the Thai way of greeting — but it's not something I have to think about.”

She explained that in the rushed city lifestyle, it could be difficult to find grounding and attachment to her surroundings.

They both agreed that to get the newer generation more involved in this matter, good content with a strong story is needed to spark interest.

“Before developing a new living area, we are careful about choosing a piece of land with no old buildings because it is a sensitive topic,” said Uthai Uthaisangsuk, chief operating officer at Sansiri.

“We take the concept of that area’s culture and put it as an element in the condominium building or the houses. To tell the community’s story is a kind of charm, it helps in terms of marketing, but it can also create a connection to the buyers,” he said.

“The best conservation is not creating at all, but nothing will be developed. Therefore, it must be adjusted for sustainable development,” said Penthai Na Pombejra, architect at DWP.

Conservation alone may not be enough but it is necessary to promote and build awareness, he explained.

“Everyone says that we have to preserve heritage sites but how can we actually do it?” asked Disaphol Chansiri, dean of the school of digital and art design at theUniversity of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

He urged the government to help out like in Singapore.

“Their government gives out funds to maintain and restore, reduces taxes, and reduces the rent for old buildings so that people want to preserve it,” he said.

“This discussion has opened up my world. I now see the concern to make others understand the importance of cultural heritage sites as well,” said Methita.

“We need to make the new generation realise how it will affect them personally if all heritage sites were to disappear,” said Penthai.

“The media can help kindle the interest of the new generation, it can help them get easier access to knowledge resources,” said Yuwarat.

“I haven’t lost hope, this discussion has sparked inspiration,” said Kanitha.

